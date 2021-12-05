$0.35 EPS Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

MX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

MX traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 475,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,842 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 15,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 904.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

