$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

