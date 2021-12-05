$0.60 EPS Expected for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.61. Civista Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. 23,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,065. The company has a market cap of $359.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

