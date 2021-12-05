-$0.80 EPS Expected for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will post ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share.

ELDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

ELDN opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 839,403 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 63,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

