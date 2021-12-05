$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post sales of $1.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

