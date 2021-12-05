$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.
On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $9.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.61 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -179.57 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.
