$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $9.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,092,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.61 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -179.57 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.