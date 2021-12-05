$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.77 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 158,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 108,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGR traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $50.39. 728,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

