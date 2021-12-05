$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.97. 407,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

