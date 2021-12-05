$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $8.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 54,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,666. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

