11,287 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,623,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

SWK stock opened at $182.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.14.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

