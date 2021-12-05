$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $143.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.36 million and the lowest is $140.12 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $130.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $568.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD traded down $8.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.45. 18,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,865. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $97.13 and a twelve month high of $261.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

