1,638 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $307.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.20 and a 200-day moving average of $297.30. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

