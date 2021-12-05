$173.08 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $173.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $173.43 million. Calix reported sales of $170.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $672.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Calix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. Calix has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

