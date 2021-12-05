1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 72,257 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

