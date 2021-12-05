1776 Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,470 shares of company stock worth $658,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.00. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

