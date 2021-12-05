1776 Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,120 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.2% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

