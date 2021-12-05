1776 Wealth LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $344.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $301.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.