1776 Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 277.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after acquiring an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 116.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 311,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth $11,732,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock worth $15,267,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.