1776 Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $166.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

