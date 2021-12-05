1776 Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAAR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $32.80.

