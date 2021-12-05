1776 Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $361.42 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $374.92. The stock has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

