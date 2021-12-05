$19.87 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will post sales of $19.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.90 million and the lowest is $17.84 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $20.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full-year sales of $75.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

CGRN stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 103,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.46. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of Capstone Green Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

