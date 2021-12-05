$2.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $459,177,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2,918.2% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 913,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 883,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

