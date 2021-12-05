2,053 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Old Republic International by 20.6% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Old Republic International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Old Republic International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 49,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 344,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 750 shares of company stock worth $18,700. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:ORI opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.86. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

