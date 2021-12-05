2,213 Shares in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

