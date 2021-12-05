$230.90 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report $230.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.60 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $200.24 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $877.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $978.48 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $981.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439 over the last ninety days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 29,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

