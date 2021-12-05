24,616 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,616 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

