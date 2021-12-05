$269.00 Million in Sales Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce sales of $269.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.00 million to $276.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $70.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

