$271.05 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report $271.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $269.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.76 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $263.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.70 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 3,498,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,876. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

