$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce sales of $29.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.15 million and the highest is $75.52 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $80.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.33 million to $126.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $106.17 million, with estimates ranging from $98.71 million to $128.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 116.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.42 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $241.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.