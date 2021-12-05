$3.59 Billion in Sales Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $13.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.56 billion to $15.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.52 and a 1-year high of $272.25.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1,959.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 22.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $220,120,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

