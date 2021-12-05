44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 92.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 143.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $149.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.