44 Wealth Management LLC Has $480,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

44 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.31.

PNC opened at $197.73 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.30 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

