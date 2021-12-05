4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 179,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,956. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $769,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.