626 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $377.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.47.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

