6,508 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 375,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,540,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 93,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF opened at $70.26 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.