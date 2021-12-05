$720.45 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report sales of $720.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $701.45 million to $735.20 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $620.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Shares of WERN traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.80. 452,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,222. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

