8,446 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Comerica Bank

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

See Also: What does EPS mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.