8,446 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares during the period.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

