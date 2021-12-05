$9.86 Million in Sales Expected for Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) will post sales of $9.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $7.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,230,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 521,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 117,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 274,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 242,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,592. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

