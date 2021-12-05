Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00.
Generac stock opened at $385.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
