Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00.

Generac stock opened at $385.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.56 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

