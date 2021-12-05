Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.32 and a 12-month high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

