Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Lessened by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Accenture by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $361.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $374.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

