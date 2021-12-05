ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Short Interest Update

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ACR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,715. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.95. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 263.53, a current ratio of 263.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

