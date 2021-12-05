Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $506,175.65 and approximately $14,054.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,894,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.