Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Advaxis by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Advaxis by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 71,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Advaxis by 4,394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78,175 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Advaxis in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Advaxis in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Advaxis alerts:

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.21. Advaxis has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.