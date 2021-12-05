Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advent Technologies Inc. involved in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space. The company accelerate electrification through advanced materials, components and fuel cell technology. Its technology applies to electrification and energy storage markets. Advent Technologies Inc., formerly known as AMCI Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Advent Technologies stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Advent Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $11,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,839,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Advent Technologies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after buying an additional 777,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advent Technologies by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 738,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

