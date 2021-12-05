AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 450 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 300.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,403 shares of company stock worth $47,886,587. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

Shares of PCTY opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 154.33 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

