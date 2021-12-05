AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP opened at $41.48 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

