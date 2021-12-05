AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $159,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BCE were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BCE by 3.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in BCE by 5.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after acquiring an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BCE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 419,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

