AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $201,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and a 200-day moving average of $203.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HII shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.80.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

